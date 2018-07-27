Zacks: Social Reality Inc (SRAX) Given $6.70 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Social Reality an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRAX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,821. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Social Reality has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. equities research analysts expect that Social Reality will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Reality stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Social Reality at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

