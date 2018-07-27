Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Best Buy (BBY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $88.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s extensive investments to upgrade operations with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities, supply chain and cost reduction opportunities coupled with strengthening partnership with vendors bode well. The company’s “Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue” program aims to explore growth opportunities and optimize cost. These efforts have helped the stock to outpace the industry in the past year and continue post upbeat results, as evident from first-quarter fiscal 2019 performance. Management also provided an encouraging second-quarter view but maintained its fiscal 2019 projection. The company is concentrating on enhancing mobile phone category in its big-box stores as well as online under Mobile 2020 strategy. However, management hinted that higher investments in supply chain, increased transportation costs and national rollout of Total Tech Support may hurt margins.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Best Buy opened at $76.01 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Best Buy has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 109,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

