Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shaza L. Andersen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $433,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $42,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,863 shares of company stock worth $3,979,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

