Zacks Investment Research Lowers LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lasalle Hotel Properties, which intends to operate as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, has been formed to own hotel properties and to continue and expand the hotel investment activities of LaSalle Partners Incorporated and certain of its affiliates collectively, LaSalle. LaSalle is an institutionally respected real estate services and investment firm which has extensive experience in the acquisition, investment management, finance, development and disposition of hotel properties. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.12.

LaSalle Hotel Properties traded up $0.12, hitting $34.63, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . 13,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.37). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

