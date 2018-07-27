Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eisai (ESALY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

ESALY stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.22. Eisai has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of -0.25.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Halaven and Lenvima, an anticancer agent; Aloxi, an antiemetic agent; Aricept, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease; Fycompa, an antiepileptic agent; Methycobal for peripheral neuropathy treatment; BELVIQ for anti-obesity treatment; and LYRICA for neuropathic pain treatment.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.