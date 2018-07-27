Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems traded down $0.70, hitting $33.40, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $478.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $110,843.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,870 shares of company stock worth $374,717. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

