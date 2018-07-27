Zacks Investment Research Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Restaurants’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. We are optimistic about the company’s growth, as diverse sales-driving efforts will continue to bolster its results. BJ's Restaurants delivered positive earnings surprises in 13 of the last 16 quarters. In order to navigate through the challenging macro environment, the company has implemented major sales building initiatives that should drive top-line growth. Additionally, a deep pipeline of new menu items, loyalty program enhancements, and other productivity and digital initiatives are likely to further drive performance. Increased focus on improving its execution and enhancing guest satisfaction also bode well. Notably, estimates have witnessed upward revisions ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings. However, high costs and limited international presence raise concerns.”

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a $63.80 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.10.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $564,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $13,710,328.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,031 shares of company stock valued at $40,636,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 313,144 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.