Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sesen Bio (SESN) to Hold

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

SESN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sesen Bio to $3.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SESN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 9,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,858. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.66. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sesen Bio stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.42% of Sesen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.