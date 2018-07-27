Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to Sell

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NEOS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 21,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,488. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.28.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 211.13% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.