Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ferroglobe (GSM) to Strong Sell

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ferroglobe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ferroglobe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.12 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%. analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

