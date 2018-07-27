Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ablynx (ABLYF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ablynx NV is a biopharmaceutical company which engaged in the development of Nanobodies (R) proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments. The company also discovers and develops therapeutic for inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. Ablynx NV is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ablynx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

ABLYF stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Ablynx has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 7.91.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases.

