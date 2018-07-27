Zacks: Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eastside Distilling an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other Eastside Distilling news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $57,954.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 65,972 shares of company stock worth $531,573. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST remained flat at $$7.75 on Tuesday. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.27% and a negative net margin of 145.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.