Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.74. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Valmont Industries opened at $138.55 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

