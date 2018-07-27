Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthequity Inc (HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Healthequity posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $555,081.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $169,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $401,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,843 shares of company stock worth $34,396,318. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,910,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Healthequity by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Healthequity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 664,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthequity by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Healthequity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,147. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 151.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

