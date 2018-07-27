Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post sales of $852.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $831.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.50 million. Garmin posted sales of $816.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of Garmin opened at $63.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Garmin has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Garmin news, VP Danny J. Bartel sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $92,400.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $252,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,991,297 shares of company stock valued at $243,054,720. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 40.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,974,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Garmin by 24.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

