Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cna Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.08. Cna Financial posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cna Financial.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,104. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $99,010.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 11,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $543,133.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 74,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

