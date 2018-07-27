Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report sales of $684.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $689.50 million. Carter’s reported sales of $692.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

In other news, Director David Pulver purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,212.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $378,808.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s opened at $108.58 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.