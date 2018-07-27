Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.34. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.15 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $7,701,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 299.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 337,224 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 721,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 152,227 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 722,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 127,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group traded down $0.39, hitting $22.56, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 178,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.