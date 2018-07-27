Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) will post sales of $438.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.76 million and the highest is $462.45 million. Shutterfly reported sales of $209.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SFLY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shutterfly traded down $1.87, hitting $84.80, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 24,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,459. Shutterfly has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Scott Arnold sold 52,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,663,324.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $444,793.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,194 shares of company stock worth $14,993,352. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter worth $516,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 535.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter worth $4,790,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter worth $1,875,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

