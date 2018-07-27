Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.46. CNX Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNXM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

CNX Midstream Partners traded down $0.32, hitting $19.56, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,763. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

