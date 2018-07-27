Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Corp (UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $427.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of UNF opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $135.95 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.78, for a total value of $94,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,428,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Sintros sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.45, for a total transaction of $176,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,550 shares of company stock worth $2,695,689 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $31,182,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

