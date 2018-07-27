Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro Inc (MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $298.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.30 million and the lowest is $296.60 million. Monro posted sales of $278.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. Monro had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

MNRO traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 332,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,769. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Monro has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 12,196.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 424,802 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $16,210,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at $16,194,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at $15,687,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153,824 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

