Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $585,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $733,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines traded down $0.06, hitting $5.45, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 514,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,479. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $903.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

