YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. YRC Worldwide earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.0757033534763 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YRCW. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

YRC Worldwide traded down $0.40, hitting $9.59, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 12,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. YRC Worldwide has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $336.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 3.99.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YRC Worldwide news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

