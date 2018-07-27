YouGov (YOU) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 525 ($6.95) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 495 ($6.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.81) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Get YouGov alerts:

Shares of YOU traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 492 ($6.51). 24,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 245.01 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.78).

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 8,179 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £38,768.46 ($51,314.97).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.