Yirendai (YRD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.26

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 549440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YRD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yirendai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yirendai in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yirendai from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Yirendai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 4.99.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Yirendai Ltd – will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 109.7% in the first quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,296,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 677,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 162,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 34,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

