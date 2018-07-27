Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.27

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.21.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 131.88% and a negative net margin of 1,410.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 288.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

