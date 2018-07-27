Xylem Inc (XYL) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 246,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $550,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of Xylem opened at $70.32 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

