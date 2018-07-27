Xilinx (XLNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. Xilinx also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.77-3.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Xilinx from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.26.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. 29,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.42. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.52%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,371 shares of company stock worth $629,117 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

