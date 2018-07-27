Xerium Technologies (XRM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.28 million for the quarter.

Xerium Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,567. Xerium Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerium Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerium Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerium Technologies by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerium Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xerium Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerium Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Xerium Technologies Company Profile

Xerium Technologies, Inc provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines.

