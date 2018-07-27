Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $103,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group opened at $65.47 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.