Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 1,025 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 66,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,886.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,246.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries opened at $179.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.34%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

