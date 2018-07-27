Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,538,497 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 29th total of 3,497,279 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,161,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Robert Jos Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,917,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,930.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $3,525,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $4,182,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.53.

Wynn Resorts opened at $165.26 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The casino operator reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

