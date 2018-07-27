W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Price Down 7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.73. 5,155,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,202,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. KLR Group lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,197.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

