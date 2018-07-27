WP Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF traded down $1.67, hitting $95.97, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 243,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,772. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.