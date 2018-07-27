WP Advisors LLC Invests $422,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,288,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,642. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $120.11.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

