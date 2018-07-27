World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,392 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,454,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Imperial Oil opened at $33.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

