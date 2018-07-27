World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,686 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,694,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,386,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 80,126 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $2,059,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 641,815 shares in the company, valued at $88,127,617.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $27,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,176 shares of company stock worth $17,988,661 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $136.16 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $142.91. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

