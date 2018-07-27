World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in World Acceptance by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of World Acceptance opened at $103.94 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.72. World Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 13.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.98 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

