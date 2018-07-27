Woori Bank (WF) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Woori Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2906654530705 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Woori Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Woori Bank opened at $45.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Woori Bank has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Woori Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations.

