Wix.Com’s (WIX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.Com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of Wix.Com traded down $4.40, reaching $101.45, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,199. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 237.87% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the first quarter worth $6,605,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the first quarter worth $1,717,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wix.Com by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,763,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,846,000 after buying an additional 348,739 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Wix.Com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,973,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,030,000 after buying an additional 175,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the first quarter worth $1,334,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

