Wix.Com (WIX) Shares Up -4.4% After Strong Earnings

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $111.05 and last traded at $106.30. 37,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 602,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.20.

The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 376.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 14.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,763,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,846,000 after buying an additional 348,739 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,973,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after buying an additional 175,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

