Wix.Com (WIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 237.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wix.Com opened at $105.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

