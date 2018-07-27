Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1,091.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com opened at $105.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 1.72. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $112.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 376.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. MED boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

