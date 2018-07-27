Winmark (WINA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Winmark opened at $146.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $559.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.52. Winmark has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.84.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 38.33%.

In other Winmark news, insider Steven Murphy sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $185,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven C. Zola sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $278,359.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,190 shares of company stock valued at $691,723. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Winmark by 11,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

