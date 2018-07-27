Windstream (WIN) Stock Price Up -0.3%

Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 106,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,007,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Windstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87. The company has a market cap of $128.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.06.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Windstream had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stoltz sold 29,734 shares of Windstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $46,979.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Windstream by 1,151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,564 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Windstream by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 219,053 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Windstream by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 326,356 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Windstream by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Windstream by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 389,632 shares during the period.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

