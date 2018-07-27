William Hill (WMH) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

William Hill (LON:WMH) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMH. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 290 ($3.84) to GBX 310 ($4.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.64 ($4.35).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.97) on Friday. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.57).

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

