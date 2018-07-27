Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,875 Shares of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3,057.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,515 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB opened at $22.84 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

