Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $337,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF traded up $0.26, hitting $48.70, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 534,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,236. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $53.74.

