Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Apache by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Apache by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 319,645 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 293,854 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Apache by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.93. 31,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,180. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 190.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

